CPSO announces mask distribution sites in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says residents can pick up free face masks from 8 a.m. until noon Thursday, April 23, at pre-selected sites within the parish.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, 14 locations have been listed in Shreveport and rural Caddo Parish where residents can drive through and receive new reusable masks donated by the Hanes clothing company to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our area. Over 110,000 masks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Finding the proper equipment to protect ourselves and our families has been difficult for many of us,” said Sheriff Prator.

“Everyone has a part in eliminating this virus, so we’re grateful to Hanes for providing supplies that we can pass on to our citizens.”

In Shreveport, masks will be handed out at the following parks and locations:

Bill Cockrell, 4109 Pines Road

Airport, 6500 Kennedy Drive

Sunset Acres, 6700 Quillen Blvd.

Southern Hills, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

AB Palmer, 547 E. 79th Street

David Raines, 2920 Grove Lane

Bilberry, 1902 Alabama Ave.

Valencia, 1800 Viking Drive

AC Steere, 4009 Youree Drive

LSU-Shreveport, One University Place

Parish residents can pick up a mask at the above locations or the following rural sites:

North Blanchard Compactor, 7340 LA Hwy 1, Blanchard

Keithville Compactor, 5159 Keithville-Springridge Road, Keithville

Mayo Road Compactor, 124 Mayo Road, Shreveport

Westpark Compactor, 7294 West Park, Shreveport.

CPSO says city and parish leaders said they were grateful for the Hanes donation and appreciate the company’s concern for the health of our citizens. The company donated over 2 million masks to the state, which were divided among parishes based on population.

“I am glad we are able to provide our citizens with masks to protect them as we move through this pandemic,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“This is just one more step in our efforts to stop the spread of this virus.”

Caddo Commission President Mario Chavez said, “As we band together to fight against COVID-19 in our nation, state and our parish, this donation from the Hanes Corporation is critical to keeping our citizens safe.

“The Parish is excited to partner with the Office of Homeland Security and City of Shreveport to provide access to masks, and we urge citizens to practice the guidance of wearing masks in public places to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.