CPSO announces summer youth activities

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The annual Summer Youth Recreation Program sponsored by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office kicks off June 3, providing safe, summer activities for area youths.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said children and teens ages 10 to 18 can participate in basketball and table games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at five schools throughout the parish.

The activities will take place in the gymnasiums at North Caddo High School on Airport Road in Vivian; Booker T. Washington High School, 2104 Milam Street; Northwood High School, 5939 Old Mooringsport Road; Green Oaks High School, 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive, and Caddo Middle Career and Technology School, 6310 Clift Avenue, all in Shreveport.

Each location is supervised by instructors provided by the Caddo School Board and a school resource officer from the Caddo Sheriff’s Office. Pre-registration is not required, and there is no fee. The program will continue through July 11.

For more information on the summer youth program, call the Caddo Sheriff’s Community Programs Section at 681-0875.

