CPSO appeals to public in case of missing woman

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s been seven weeks since a north Caddo Parish woman was reported missing and there’s still no clue where she could be.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran was last seen at her home in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Rd. on Jan. 21.

McCathran left behind her vehicle, cellphone, and purse, but most importantly, she left behind two children.

Detectives have made several visits to McCathran’s home for any signs that would help solve the mystery of her disappearance. They’ve searched her house and vehicles, interviewed neighbors, and conducted searches over 30 acres using K-9s and a drone.

McCathran is described as a white female, standing 5’3″ tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Detectives said they are looking for any new information in the case. If you haven’t spoken to detectives and have anything to share call the CPSO Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170 or contact Purgerson at (318) 681-0700.

