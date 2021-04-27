CPSO: Beware of scams about arrest warrants or social security cards found at crime scenes

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish deputies are warning the public to beware of phone calls from someone claiming they found social security cards at crime scenes and they have a warrant out for the other’s arrest.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the person is pretending to be with CPSO and they are asking for social security numbers in order to “verify what it is.”

“Our office does not call to tell you about warrants except in specific cases, and our office also does not call you to tell you that your social security card was found,” CPSO said in a released statement Tuesday.

“Please do not fall victim to these scams.”