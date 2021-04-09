CPSO: Body of elderly man found underneath tree in Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An elderly man is dead after a tree fell on top of him at a mobile home park in Blanchard Friday evening.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Offices, deputies were called around 7:10 p.m. about a dead body at the Countryaire Mobile Home Park.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man underneath a tree. The name of the man has not been released to the public yet.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.