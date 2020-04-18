CPSO: Caddo Parish receives mask donation from Hanes company

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish has received a supply of face masks from the Hanes clothing company to help fight the spread of the coronavirus locally.

Sheriff Stever Prator, who is also the director of Caddo’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, says on the Louisiana National Guard delivered a shipment Saturday of 116,000 reusable masks to COHSEP for distribution throughout the parish.

According to CPSO, the shipment was part of a larger donation of 2 million masks made to the state. Officials on the state level later provided a percentage of the donation to each parish based on population.

“We are still determining how the masks will be distributed throughout the parish, but they are not intended for first responders,” Sheriff Prator said in a released statement.

“We believe they will go to the general public, possibly the critical workforce. We will be working with the state to determine an immediate plan for distribution and seeking their guidance on how to make the best use of the donation.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.