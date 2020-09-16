CPSO, City of Shreveport cancel 2020 National Night Out

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the City of Shreveport have decided to cancel 2020 National Night Out festivities.

CPSO announced Wednesday that they will not have the NNO event this year in order to reduce the number of large gatherings and protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPSO and the City of Shreveport plan to celebrate NNO in 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.