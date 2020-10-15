CPSO continues search for missing Vivian woman on her birthday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies continue to search for a missing Vivian woman who would be celebrating her 41st birthday on Thursday.

According to CPSO, Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran was last seen Jan. 21 at her home in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Rd.

Multiple searches of her property, as well as an on-going investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, have turned up no significant leads so far, Sheriff’s Det. Matt Purgerson said.

Recently, McCathran’s family offered a reward of up to $20,000 in connection with the case.

McCathran is described as standing 5’3″ tall and weighing around 110 lbs. with brown eyes and short brown hair. She is the mother of two children.

Anyone with information on where McCathran may be is asked to contact Det. Purgerson at (318) 675-2170 or call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

