CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LA DOTD crews will be sanding roads throughout Caddo Parish that are iced over, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

I-20 at Exit 3 and Exit 5

Hwy 1

Hwy 538

Rail bridge at eastbound and westbound I-20 in Greenwood

All traffic in the 7300 block of W. Bert Kouns is currently shut down due to road conditions.