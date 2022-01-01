CPSO employs patrol units, canines and drones in effort to find missing woman

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department is using a full-court press in looking for a 40-year-old woman who went missing Saturday afternoon in 9500 block of Devers Road in south Caddo Parish.

Heather Dianne Russell, 40, was reported missing around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Russell is 5-feet 4-inches tall and is dressed in a green shirt, gray sweatpants and pink shoes. She does not have a coat with her.

She was last seen at around noon when she left, as she normally does each day, but she did not return home and her family is concerned.

The CPSO has dispatched multiple patrol units, as well as canines and a drone unit in their search to find Russell.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available in this developing story.