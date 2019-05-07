CPSO encouraging livestock owners to move cattle to higher ground Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office shared images on Facebook early Tuesday afternoon showing pastures along Twelve Mile Bayou that are already beginning to flood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office shared images on Facebook early Tuesday afternoon showing pastures along Twelve Mile Bayou that are already beginning to flood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office shared images on Facebook early Tuesday afternoon showing pastures along Twelve Mile Bayou that are already beginning to flood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook) [ + - ]

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With heavy rains expected later this week, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is encouraging livestock owners to prepare now to move cattle to higher ground.

CPSO shared images on Facebook early Tuesday afternoon showing pastures along Twelve Mile Bayou that are already beginning to flood.

The bayou begins at the Caddo Lake Dam in Mooringsport and flows southeast and into the Red River in Shreveport.

Twelve Mile Bayou was measured at over 32 feet near Dixie, LA as of Tuesday afternoon according to USGS data. That's several feet higher than it was just a few weeks ago on April 30, thanks to recent rain and the release of water from Caddo Lake.

Four to six inches of rain are forecast for the area from Wednesday through Saturday, with thunderstorms expected Wednesday and Friday.

With the potential for heavy rainfall and water flowing down from upstream locations, the Red River in Shreveport could see a potential crest of up to 31 feet of water; Wallace Lake, 154.5 feet; and Caddo Lake, 173 feet, according to the NWS.

Caddo officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and work with the National Weather Service to provide updates to those residents who may be affected.