Local News

CPSO encouraging livestock owners to move cattle to higher ground

Pastures along Twelve Mile Bayou beginning to flood

By:

Posted: May 07, 2019 03:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 05:27 PM CDT

CPSO encouraging livestock owners to move cattle to higher ground

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With heavy rains expected later this week, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is encouraging livestock owners to prepare now to move cattle to higher ground. 

CPSO shared images on Facebook early Tuesday afternoon showing pastures along Twelve Mile Bayou that are already beginning to flood. 

The bayou begins at the Caddo Lake Dam in Mooringsport and flows southeast and into the Red River in Shreveport. 

Twelve Mile Bayou was measured at over 32 feet near Dixie, LA as of Tuesday afternoon according to USGS data. That's several feet higher than it was just a few weeks ago on April 30, thanks to recent rain and the release of water from Caddo Lake. 

Four to six inches of rain are forecast for the area from Wednesday through Saturday, with thunderstorms expected Wednesday and Friday. 

Rainfall potential through Saturday

With the potential for heavy rainfall and water flowing down from upstream locations, the Red River in Shreveport could see a potential crest of up to 31 feet of water; Wallace Lake, 154.5 feet; and Caddo Lake, 173 feet, according to the NWS.

Caddo officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and work with the National Weather Service to provide updates to those residents who may be affected. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Baby in the Statehouse

Baby in the Statehouse

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Women in homelessness

Women in homelessness

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News