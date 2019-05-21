CPSO gearing up for online tax sale

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff is getting ready to hold its annual online tax sale.

The auction will be held from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at CivicSource.com.

Over 2,000 properties are slated for auction, ranging from $291 to $96,027. The sale is open to the public, and registration is free.

The auction price is fixed at tax, interest, costs and other impositions due, so instead of competitive price bidding, ownership interest in the property is bid down.

The winning bid is the least percent ownership bid on any property. Winning bidders receive tax title certificates, an interest-bearing investment returning five percent and one percent per month until paid.

If not repaid within three years, the purchaser receives property ownership in the amount equal to percent bid at auction, subject to the taxes being paid.

Delinquent taxpayers have until 5 p.m. on June 3 to pay any outstanding tax bills to keep their property out of the sale.

For a complete listing of properties slated for the 2019 tax sale, visit CivicSource.com/CaddoParish.

Meanwhile, an information session about tax title sales will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at the Shreve Memorial Library on 424 Texas St. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Louisiana tax title sale process or to view upcoming auctions, visit CivicSource.com.