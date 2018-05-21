CPSO gearing up for Tax Certificate sales

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual Tax Certificate sales next month.

The online auctions at CivicSource.com will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., June 5 subject to a sliding close.

Over 2,000 properties are slated to go to auction, ranging in price from $307 to $89,985. The sales are open to the public.

Free bidder registration and a list of tax sale properties are available at CivicSource.com.

Delinquent taxpayers have until 5 p.m. on June 4 to pay any outstanding tax bills to keep their property out of the sale.

Winning bidders are expected to pay for their purchases within 24 hours of the close of the auction. Payment must be made in one installment and all sales are final.

For more information on the Louisiana Tax Certificate sale process or to view upcoming auctions, visit CivicSource.com.