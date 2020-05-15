CPSO honors those who died in the line of duty with special video tribute

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office marked “National Peace Officers Memorial Day” with a special video tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said every year a special day is dedicated to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve their community.

CPSO would have been the host for the 2020 local ceremony but they had to cancel the event due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Sheriff Prator said these men and women who gave their lives in service will never be forgotten.

Prator said, “They are etched in their hearts and etched in the stone of memorials behind me. And even though ceremonies across the United States have been canceled, we didn’t want to cancel the remembering of those who have given so much.”

Fallen officers from the Caddo Parish Sheriffs Office, Shreveport Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were recognized during today’s memorial.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.