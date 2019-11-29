CPSO host first gun course for kids

CADDO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is offering a free “First Gun Class for Kids” course designed to teach gun safety to children ages 8 to 16.

Participants can choose to attend Dec. 14 or Jan. 11. Both sessions are from 8 a.m. until noon and will be held at the Sheriff’s Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South.

CPSO says the gun class will provide basic instruction for those who may never fired a gun but want to be able to use one safely and is highly recommended for kids receiving BB, Shot or a hunting rifle for Christmas.

“Children who will receive a gun for Christmas can try it for the first time in a safe environment with the help of a trained Caddo sheriff’s deputy,” Sheriff Steve Prator said. “Parents are wise to want their children to know basic firearms safety before a gun is given as a gift, and I would strongly urge them to register their child for this program,” said Prator. “It’s the responsible thing to do.”

According to the release, children are welcome to attend the course with BB guns, pellet guns, .22 rifles, and small caliber shotguns. No high-powered rifles will be allowed. Only BB’s and .22 ammunition will be supplied by the training academy. Through generous donations by local citizens and local wholesalers, children without a gun can use one supplied at the academy. Participants will shoot skeet and fixed targets supplied by the National Rifle Association Foundation.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. CPSO says an adult must remain with the child throughout the course.

To register call 318-681-0735.