CPSO investigating fatal 3 vehicle crash in Keithville

CPSO investigating an overnight fatal crash in Keithville involving three vehicles. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead and three are injured after a crash in Keithville involving three vehicles.

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a crash around 10:30 Tuesday night on Mansfield Road, south of Fountainbleau Road. They say that someone was driving a BMW 750Li northbound while in the southbound lane of Mansfield Road and hit two vehicles traveling southbound.

One of the southbound vehicles overturned and caught fire. The driver of that vehicle was declared dead on the scene. Both occupants of the other southbound vehicle were taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries. The driver of the BMW was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by ambulance with moderate injuries.

