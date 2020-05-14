CPSO investigating fatal crash on Jefferson Paige

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in North Shreveport Wednesday night.

According to CPSO, it happened around 8:40 p.m. on Jefferson Paige Road near Lakeside Drive and Parkwood Drive. Deputies have not released any other details of who was involved in the crash and how it happened.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

