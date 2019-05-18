CPSO looking for suspects who bailed at traffic stop

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) One suspect is in custody and two are being sought by Caddo deputies, after they fled during a traffic stop in North Caddo Parish early this morning, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

At around 2:50 a.m. today, Caddo Deputy Tabitha Wynn conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 538 and the 8400 block of Kaw Court.

During the traffic stop, three male suspects fled the vehicle, which had been stolen in Bossier City.

A search was launched, and one male juvenile suspect was apprehended and transported to Ochsner LSU Health Systems for minor injuries sustained, while the others eluded deputies.

Anyone who has information on the two who still at large are asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.