CPSO: Man killed in crash after fleeing disturbance at convenience store

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investing a crash Monday night that killed a man they say was fleeing the scene of a disturbance at a local convenience store.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Linwood Avenue near Tyre Road, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Just before the crash, deputies had been called to a convenience store on Linwood to respond to a report of a disturbance involving a man with a firearm. When the deputy arrived, they say the man jumped into his truck and headed south on Linwood at a high rate of speed before he flipped the truck and was thrown from the vehicle.

CPSO says Deputies Alvin Slay and Britton Leblanc arrived at the scene of the crash and attempted CPR on the man, who was partially pinned under his vehicle.

The local fire district also responded to the crash in an effort to render aid, but the man died at the scene.

His name has not been released pending family notification by the Caddo Coroner’s Office.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.