CPSO offers AARP Smart Driver Course

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold an AARP Smart Driver course later this month.

The class will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at the Northwest Regional Re-Entry Facility on 1123 Forum Dr. in Shreveport.

This 4-hour refresher course is for drivers 50 and over and may qualify participants for an automobile insurance premium discount. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required.

The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Make check or money order payable to AARP.

If you are an AARP member, note your member number on the bottom of the check or money order. Mail to:

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Attention: Deputy Janice McGraw

1501 Corporate Drive

Shreveport, LA 71107

To register for the class, contact Deputy McGraw at (318) 681-0869.