                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

CPSO offers important tips to keep your family safe during the holidays

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office wants you to keep some important things in mind while you celebrate this holiday season.

CPSO released this video along with some tips on how you can stay safe and not become a crime victim this Christmas:

  • Update your home inventory. Make a list and take pictures of serial numbers. Engrave items that do not come with serial numbers.
  • Do not advertise your new items. Crooks do not need to know you got a new PS5. Destroy boxes and hide them in black trash bags. Then, make sure to put them out on trash pick up day instead of leaving them out a day early.
  • Lock your doors. Let’s not allow for crimes of opportunity.
  • Help law enforcement help you. Stay aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss