CPSO offers important tips to keep your family safe during the holidays

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office wants you to keep some important things in mind while you celebrate this holiday season.

CPSO released this video along with some tips on how you can stay safe and not become a crime victim this Christmas:

Update your home inventory. Make a list and take pictures of serial numbers. Engrave items that do not come with serial numbers.

Help law enforcement help you. Stay aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity.