18-wheeler overturns in Caddo Parish, part of LA Hwy 169 closed

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies are on the scene of an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in Caddo Parish.

Deputies responded to the wreck shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on LA Hwy 169 just south of Hammock Rd.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the truck was traveling northbound towards Blanchard when the wooden pallets it was hauling shifted causing the truck to flip over.

The driver was not injured and no one else was involved in the accident.

LA Hwy 169 remains closed between South Lake Shore and Debris Rd.

Drivers are advised to reroute to Hwy 220 to I-49 until the scene is cleaned up, which could take several hours.

