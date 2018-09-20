CPSO opens range for sighting rifles

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is making the range at the Caddo Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy available to the public for sighting in rifles for the upcoming hunting season.

Five days have been designated for the public to make use of the facility: Oct. 6, 13, 24, 26 and 27.

Targets will be furnished, and shooters will be assisted by Caddo sheriff’s deputies. Participants must call ahead and reserve a time to shoot.

Shooters must provide their own ammunition, eye and ear protection, and should arrive with weapons unloaded.

The Academy is located at 15639 Hwy 1 South next to Lock and Dam #5.

To register for the public sight-in, call the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Community Programs Division at (318) 681-0875.