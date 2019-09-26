CPSO: Parent, 7 students arrested in “large fight” at Byrd HS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven students and a parent have been arrested in connection with an assault on a Byrd High School teacher Thursday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the arrests came following a “large group fight” around 8:15 a.m. and that a school resource officer and several sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Among those arrested was the parent of one of the students, 38-year-old Shania Graham. She was charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and misuse of 911. Lynterrica Williams, 18, was arrested and charged with battery of a school teacher.

Both were taken and booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

CPSO says six other students were later arrested in connection with the disturbance and charged with disturbing the peace and battery of a school teacher.

There were no serious injuries reported. The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation.

Caddo Schools released the following statement Thursday afternoon in response to the incident:

This morning our on-campus school resource officer along with school staff responded swiftly to reports of a fight at C.E. Byrd High School following all policies and procedures for the district. The fight, which took place as a result of an earlier unrelated, off-campus altercation, resulted in the arrest of seven students and a parent by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. We thank law enforcement for their cooperative efforts to hold individuals accountable for disturbing the learning environment. The situation was quickly resolved and classes continued as normal within minutes. Caddo takes seriously any such actions and each of the seven students will be disciplined in accordance with the Caddo Parish School Board discipline policies. Caddo Schools

