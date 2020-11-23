CPSO: Plane traveling to California crashes in field near Blecher

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash near Blecher involving a plane traveling to California.

According to Caddo Parish Corporal Nathan Wesson, around 6 p.m. on Sunday a Virginia Beach man was flying through Louisiana headed to California when he ran into some rain and fog.

When he tried to turn around and land at an airport he ended up crashing into a cornfield between Gilliam and Belcher near 3049.

Corporal Wesson says the victim was not injured.