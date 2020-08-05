CPSO: Search still underway for Keithville man, missing for more than two weeks

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish deputies say they are still actively searching for a Keithville man who went missing last month.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Jesse Eugene Taylor was last seen on July 18 around Barron Road.

CPSO says they were joined by the Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force, Ark-La-Tex K-9 Search and Rescue Team, and K-9 Trace on Wednesday as they combed through a brushy area along the pipeline off Barron Ridge Lane, where Taylor was last seen.

Taylor is described by deputies as standing 5’9, weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. There is no description of the clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information about where Mr. Taylor is contact Detective Demetrice Adams-Ellis at 318-675-2170.

