CPSO seeks help finding missing Vivian woman

(Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing Vivian woman.

According to CPSO, 40-year-old Dorothy Yates-McCathran was reported missing from her home in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road. Her family says they have not heard from Yates-McCathran since Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Yates-McCathran is described by deputies as weighing about 110 pounds and has short brown hair.

Anyone with information about Yate-McCathran’s whereabouts is urged to contact CPSO at (318) 675-2170 or Detective Matt Purgerson at 675-2170.

