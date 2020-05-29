CPSO: Tire blowout leads to Friday morning fatal crash on I-220

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies say a crash that claimed the life of a man on I-220 Friday morning happened after a tire blew out on another driver’s car.

The crash happened at 10:41 a.m., and it involved a Honda Accord and a GMC pickup truck, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO Lt. James Houston says both cars were traveling eastbound. The Honda Accord was in the inside lane on I-220 when the pickup merged onto the interstate’s outer lane from Lakeshore Drive. At that time, the Honda had a tire blowout and its driver lost control, hitting the pickup. The driver of the truck then lost control and flipped over.

The driver of the pickup, who has not been identified, died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

