CPSO to distribute water to community on Sunday, Feb. 21

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will be handing out water to citizens in Shreveport and surrounding areas on Sunday, February 21.

According to CPSO, a request for drinking water was made to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness this week.

The request was reiterated by Caddo officials Saturday when Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Shreveport. The water is expected to leave Dallas, Texas on Saturday night and arrive in the parish by Sunday, depending on road conditions. Additionally, local and state lawmakers have helped secure water through GOHSEP.

CPSO says officials met Saturday to discuss plans to distribute the water once it arrives. Citizens will be notified via local news media and social media for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, City of Shreveport, and Parish of Caddo about the time and locations for distribution.

Misinformation is already circulating regarding times and locations so please use only these official sources to receive accurate information. Contact the Office of Homeland Security for water if there is a medical or emergency need.

Shreveport and some surrounding rural water systems remain under a citywide boil advisory until further notice.