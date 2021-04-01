CPSO to hold safety checkpoint Friday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a safety checkpoint Friday in an effort to keep the roads safe throughout the parish.

The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. in north Caddo Parish. The checkpoint is intended to make parish roads safer and reduce traffic deaths and injuries by identifying alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, seatbelt violators, and other traffic offenders.

CPSO says the funding for the checkpoint is provided through a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

