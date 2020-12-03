CPSO to host free gun safety course for kids in hopes of preventing accidental shootings

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is set to have its annual gun safety course in mid-December to teach children about the proper use of weapons they may receive during the holiday season.

According to CPSO, the free training session is for kids who are ages eight through 12. The course will teach children the fundamentals basics of firearms and proper safety procedures.

Sheriff Steve Prator says the course allows deputies to help reduce the chances of accidental shootings among children and teens one lesson at a time.

“Every year in Caddo parish and in Shreveport we always have kids who are accidentally shot,” said Sheriff Prator.

“Some children would find a gun in a home and shoot another child or something like that, some terrible thing. and this is just one more effort that we have to where we have fewer accidental shootings.”

The classes will be taught in two sessions, spaces will be limited, and COVID precautions will be taken. Pre-registration is required and all participants must have an adult present.

The first session is set to begin on December 19. To register for the course, call CPSO Community Programs at 681-0875.