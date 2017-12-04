CPSO to offer residents free church security training

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to make your community a safer place to live, work and worship.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is offering three special awareness training classes for churches, synagogues, and mosques.

The free course is designed to help places of worship prepare for an active shooter event.

Classes will cover the Louisiana law on concealed carry in churches, procedures for concealed carry inside a religious facility, suggestions for security at your place of worship and church emergency plans.

Church security training will be held at:

Southwood High School Auditorium, 9000 Walker Road in Shreveport, 6-8 p.m., Dec. 12

Northwood High School Auditorium, 5939 Old Mooringsport Road in Shreveport, 6-8 p.m., Dec. 14

North Caddo High School Auditorium, 201 Airport Drive in Vivian, 6-8 p.m., Dec.19

To register contact Dep. Andrea Claiborne at (318) 681-0735.