CPSO trying to locate person who left information on missing Vivian mom

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s detectives are looking into a tip left pertaining to a Vivian woman who has been missing for the past four months.

Dorothy Yates-McCathran, 40, was last seen at her home in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road on Jan. 21, 2020.

In April, a person left information pertaining to Yates-McCathran at a Vivian business. CPSO detectives aren’t saying what information was left at the business, but they said they would like to find the person to speak with them further.

Yates left behind her vehicle, cellphone, and purse, but most importantly, she left behind two children.

McCathran is a white female, who is 5’3” tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and short brown hair.

To provide information in the case, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 675-2170 or Det. Matt Purgerson at 681-0700.

