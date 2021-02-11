Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

CPSO urges pet owners to prepare for winter weather

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says it will be monitoring wintry conditions during the upcoming weather event and they are urging citizens to protect their pets.

It is a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but that’s untrue, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. Pets are still at risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and even death.

With unusually cold conditions headed into the area, Prator is warning pet owners that leaving pets outside in extreme weather without food, water, and shelter can be a crime.

“It’s neglect, plain and simple,” said Sheriff Prator.

“I am strongly recommending that if you have a pet that usually stays outdoors, find a place now that they can be safe and warm. As they say, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.”

The Sheriff says pet owners should:

  • Provide proper shelter indoors or in a garage.
  • Remove common poisons like anti-freeze or anti-freeze spills, which have a sweet taste to pets but can be deadly.
  • Remember that warm engines in parked cars attract cats and small wildlife, who may crawl up under the hood. To avoid injuring any hidden animals, bang on your car’s hood to scare them away before starting your engine.

