CPSO warns of phone scam
CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to beware of a scam involving phone calls allegedly from a sheriff’s deputy.
The Sheriff’s Office has received several reports that a man is using the name of Sgt. Chad Davis to make contact with citizens by phone. He then leaves a message or tells the citizen they are named in a civil case and they should contact him to clear up the case.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Casey Jones says the calls are a scam most likely to try to obtain money or personal information. He warns anyone who receives such a call to hang up without engaging the man in conversation.
