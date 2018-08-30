Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CPSO warns of phone scam

CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to beware of a scam involving phone calls allegedly from a sheriff’s deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office has received several reports that a man is using the name of Sgt. Chad Davis to make contact with citizens by phone. He then leaves a message or tells the citizen they are named in a civil case and they should contact him to clear up the case.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Casey Jones says the calls are a scam most likely to try to obtain money or personal information. He warns anyone who receives such a call to hang up without engaging the man in conversation.