CPSO work inmates collect thousands of pounds of trash from around the parish

CADDO, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Work inmates with the Caddo Parish Sherrif’s Office have picked up 169,000 pounds of trash around the parish from January to September 2019.

CPSO and the litter crews go out on the streets five days a week to clean up the city and parish at locations sent in, in order of complaint or of priority for special events by citizens, deputies, and commissioners.

CPSO Public Information Officer Cindy Chadwick says 257,000 pounds of trash was collected off the streets in 2017. The next year, the litter crew recovered 188,000 pounds.

On Oct. 23 CPSO shared the litter crew cleaning in the 5700- 5800 blocks of Albany Road in north Shreveport. The crew collected 72 bags of dumped trash.

No, they aren't giant pumpkins. The Caddo Sheriff's Litter Crew was in the 5700 and 5800 block of Albany Road in north… Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Chadwick says inmate workers are to bag the loose trash and notify the city and parish to pick up larger items, such as refrigerators, tires, car parts, furniture, and appliances.

CPSO says they often look through illegally dumped trash to find any clue for ownership. If you are caught illegally dumping trash, by local and state law you can be fined up to $500 for littering.