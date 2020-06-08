Crash claims life of Natchitoches woman

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman was killed yesterday following a single-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish.

The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on LA Hwy 9 north of Campti.

According to Louisiana State Police, a 2005 Chevrolet passenger car, driven by 73-year-old Nancy Gallien of Natchitoches, was traveling southbound when she lost control, left the roadway, and hit a creek embankment.

Gallien was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.