Crash claims life of SW AR man

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A southwest Arkansas man is dead after his pickup truck collided with multiple mailboxes along a road in Miller County.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Miller Co. Rd. 70.

When deputies arrived they found a severely damaged 1994 Ford Ranger pickup on the side of the road with no one inside.

Based on the information given to the deputies the last known driver of the vehicle was 24-year-old Kevin Pickens, of Miller Co.

Deputies searched the immediate area and were unable to locate Pickens who they believed left the scene after the accident.

Investigators also learned that Pickens had used his cell phone to try and contact people after the crash.

Around 4:15 p.m. deputies were contacted by Pickens’ family member who said they had located Pickens’ body 400 feet from where his pickup had been recovered.

Pickens’ body was taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.