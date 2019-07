The heat and humidity will stick around for the rest of the work week. Gulf disturbance forecast to become Hurricane Barry by the weekend and head into the ArkLatex.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 90s with heat index values once again near 105. Don't expect much relief from the heat for the next few days. Daytime highs both tomorrow and Friday will stay in the low to mid 90s. We will see a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening.