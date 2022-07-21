SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash that caused extensive damage to an SUV and injured three people is under investigation in Cedar Grove.

Officials say the wreck took place on the 7912 block of St. Vincent Ave. A white pickup truck heading south on St. Vincent crashed into a silver SUV, crumpling in the back half of the vehicle.

Police closed all lanes of traffic on St. Vincent Ave. between W. 79th St. and W. 80th St. while officers worked the scene. One lane is now open.

Two adults and a child in the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they were wearing seatbelts, and the child was restrained in a car seat.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver of the truck is being questioned while police determine if he may have been under the influence. Samples were sent for toxicology testing, as is the procedure.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.