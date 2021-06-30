Crash involving 18-wheeler in Bienville Parish claims life of Haynesville man

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Haynesville man is dead after his car was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 eastbound early Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers received a call just before 3:00 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 20, just east of Louisiana Highway 154. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a tractor-trailer and a car in a ditch.

LSP says a Calvillo, who was driving a 2012 Kenworth 18-wheeler was traveling on I-20 eastbound. For unknown reasons, Calvillo struck an eastbound 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by 71-year-old Milton Mosby, in the rear. 

As a result of the impact, both vehicles veered off the roadway and crashed in a ditch. Mosby, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Calvillo was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. 

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. Louisiana State Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

