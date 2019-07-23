Crash kills three people in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people were killed after a truck and an SUV collided Tuesday in Panola County, Texas.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office Chief John Depresca the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 South.

The accident involved two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man who was driving the truck died at the scene. The couple inside the SUV also died at the scene.

The Carthage Fire Department had to use the “jaws of life” to remove the victims from their vehicles.

Traffic was detoured in both lanes of Hwy 79 for about two hours while crews cleared the scene of the crash.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The accident remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.