SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was injured Tuesday night after a crash overturned a vehicle into the side yard of a home in the Fairfield neighborhood.

Police say a vehicle was driving south on Gilbert Dr. just after 7:35 p.m. and went to turn onto Elmwood Circle when a speeding truck coming the opposite direction hit the car, flipping it into a yard on Gilbert Dr. The truck also ended up in the yard of the home.

The driver of the vehicle that overturned was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not yet stated if an arrest or charges are pending. The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.