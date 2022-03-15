SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crawfest is set to return to Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport Friday after COVID forced the festival to take a two-year hiatus.
This year’s fest boasts an expanded lineup that celebrates the area’s music and organizer Matt Snyder wants to make it the biggest year for the festival to date.
“After COVID, everybody reexamined everything,” Snyder said. “My interest is in growing Crawfest into something that will really matter for our region.”
The Lineups
Friday – Dan Smalley, Cody Cooke and the Bayou Outlaws, The Cory Cross Band
Saturday – BCAM and the Zydeco Youngbucks, OHM House and Stiff Necked Fools, Wayne Toups, and more
Sunday – Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory, The Rumble, Papa Mali and Friends
In addition to great music, there will of course be a variety of local food vendors to feed your palette as you groove to the sounds.
- Ki’Mexico
- RNL Authentics
- Roadrunners Food Truck
- Down South Dawgs
- La Casa Del Taco
- Jimbeaux & Sons
- Kajun Korner
- Shane’s Crawfish
- Sweetport
- Kona Ice
- Dripp Donuts
Snyder hopes that Crawfest’s combination of entertainment, food, and location will all contribute to making the festival a signature Shreveport event.
“I want to have it somewhere that feels like Shreveport,” Snyder said. “I want to see people walking out of their houses with their chairs over their shoulders coming to beautiful Betty Virginia Park.”
Crawfest begins Friday, March 18, and ends on Sunday, March 20.
Advanced tickets are $7 and can be purchased at shreveportevent.com, or $10 on the day of the event.