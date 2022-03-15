SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crawfest is set to return to Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport Friday after COVID forced the festival to take a two-year hiatus.

This year’s fest boasts an expanded lineup that celebrates the area’s music and organizer Matt Snyder wants to make it the biggest year for the festival to date.

“After COVID, everybody reexamined everything,” Snyder said. “My interest is in growing Crawfest into something that will really matter for our region.”

The Lineups

Friday – Dan Smalley, Cody Cooke and the Bayou Outlaws, The Cory Cross Band

Saturday – BCAM and the Zydeco Youngbucks, OHM House and Stiff Necked Fools, Wayne Toups, and more

Sunday – Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory, The Rumble, Papa Mali and Friends

In addition to great music, there will of course be a variety of local food vendors to feed your palette as you groove to the sounds.

Ki’Mexico

RNL Authentics

Roadrunners Food Truck

Down South Dawgs

La Casa Del Taco

Jimbeaux & Sons

Kajun Korner

Shane’s Crawfish

Sweetport

Kona Ice

Dripp Donuts

Snyder hopes that Crawfest’s combination of entertainment, food, and location will all contribute to making the festival a signature Shreveport event.

“I want to have it somewhere that feels like Shreveport,” Snyder said. “I want to see people walking out of their houses with their chairs over their shoulders coming to beautiful Betty Virginia Park.”

Crawfest begins Friday, March 18, and ends on Sunday, March 20.

Advanced tickets are $7 and can be purchased at shreveportevent.com, or $10 on the day of the event.