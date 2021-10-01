Crews battle early morning house fire in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway into an early morning house fire that damaged a home in north Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday crews responded to a call about a single-story wood-frame home with smoke coming from the roof in the 800 block of North Lakewood Dr.

Crews searched the home and found the location of the fire. It took 18 firefighters and 30 minutes to get the fire under control. There was heavy damage to the kitchen area.

Fire officials said there were no injuries and no one was at home at the time of the fire.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.