Crews battle fire at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators believe cooking may have played a role in last night’s fire at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Foxborough Cove Apartments in the 8200 block of Pines Rd.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, it took 26 firefighters and 17 minutes to bring the fire under control. Crews were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen where it originated.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was determined to be accidental and occurred during cooking.

SFD would like to remind everyone to never leave food unattended while cooking. If you would like to know more about cooking safety tips, please contact the Shreveport Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.

