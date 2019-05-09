Crews clear toppled trees in Columbia County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TAYLOR, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - Crews in Columbia County are using chainsaws to break down toppled trees in Taylor.

Teams with the Arkansas Department of Transportation were sent to the county to aid in removing the large limbs. Several truck loads of limbs were hauled off to the landfill to remove this large tree that fell near Taylor High School.

"We're trying to get this cleaned up around the school, get it opened up where they can get around," said Paul Parnell, Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The team said they are on-call 24/7 and ready to respond should storms this weekend bring any additional damage.

