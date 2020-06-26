Crews discover human skull near Bossier Parish bridge, investigation underway

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a human skull was discovered near a bridge in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 19 bridge inspection crews found what they believed to be a human skull in the water at the Hwy 160 bridge just east of Ivan Lake.

The BPSO dive team recovered the skull and turned it over to the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.

There is no indication as to whether the skull is male or female, the age, nor the amount of time the skull had been there.

The skull has now been sent to the F.A.C.E.S. Lab in Baton Rouge for analysis and further identification.

