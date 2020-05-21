Crews spend all night battling massive fire at Shreveport recycling center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It took firefighters all night to put out a massive blaze at a Shreveport recycling center.

Crews responded to the fire around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the CMC Recycling Center in the 3600 block of Hollywood Ave.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, it took firefighters 6 and a half hours to fight the blaze. Charlie trucks from the airport were also used in addition to SFD’s units to help extinguish the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

