BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Overall crime was down in Bossier City in 2021 compared to the previous year, except for aggravated assaults, according to initial crime statistics released Wednesday.

Homicide is down 38% with only five homicides in Bossier City last year. There have been no homicides in 2022.

By the numbers: Bossier City crime in 2021

Homicide – 37.5% reduction

– Rape – 20.45% reduction

– Armed robbery – 7.14% reduction

– Burglary – by the numbers

– Aggravated Assault – 2.59% increase

– Theft – 5.33% reduction

– Auto theft – 1.81% reduction

– Car jackings – 42.85% reduction

Source: City of Bossier City

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Provisional Bossier City Police Chief Chris Estess credited a 22% increase in patrol division staffing in 2021, which increased routine patrols and police visibility in the city.

Estess said it was the efforts of those officers and not any changes to policy since taking on the leadership of the department in July following the reassignment of former police chief Shane McWilliams that contributed to the decrease in overall crime.

“I’ve made no addition or changes to policy, I think that anytime whenever you address culture within an agency, we’ve provided leadership training for our supervisors which was mandatory for each supervisor to attend. I think that deep down every officer is on the force to serve the community,” Estess said.

“I think sometimes just change, change can be good, change can be bad but at the end of the day they make the determination with their morale, they make the determination of how they’re gonna wake up in the morning and serve our citizens, it’s up to that individual officer. None of this has anything to do with me it has everything to with the men and women, when you lay your head on your pillow at night they’re out there protecting.”

“Safety is one of my main things that I want for Bossier City,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler, who made the reassignment of Shane McWilliams his first move the day after he took office. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the men and women of the Bossier City Police Department who work hard every day under difficult circumstances to help keep us safe.”

Estess also announced the addition of vehicles that would expand the capabilities of the police to respond in extreme weather such as last year’s historic winter storm.

While overall crime was down, according to Estess, the Bossier City Police Department was significantly under budget for 2021. Estess will be seeking budget approval from the mayor and council to fully fund three additional canines and three canine officers, which are expected to start actively patrolling in April.